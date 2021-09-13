 Skip to main content
Sep. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

