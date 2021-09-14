Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Auburn. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
