Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Auburn. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

