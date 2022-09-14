 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

