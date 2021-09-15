Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
It will be a warm day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We wi…
Today's temperature in Auburn will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 de…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep a…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Auburn. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun a…
When hurricanes make landfall, they can spawn tornadoes.
Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Ther…
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, …
It will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorm…
This evening in Auburn: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low near 60F. Winds…