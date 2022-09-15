Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: A mostly clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.