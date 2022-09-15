 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: A mostly clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News