This evening's outlook for Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
