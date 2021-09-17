Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Mostly clear skies early. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing later during the night. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.