 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Auburn: Mostly clear skies early. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing later during the night. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News