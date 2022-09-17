Sep. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 22% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.