Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mostly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Auburn. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.