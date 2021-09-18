 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mostly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Auburn. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News