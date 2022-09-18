This evening in Auburn: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Auburn. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
