Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Auburn will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

