Sep. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest.