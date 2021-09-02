Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
