Auburn's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Saturday. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rai…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Expe…
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a …
For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are …
For the drive home in Auburn: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Au…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an…