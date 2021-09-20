Auburn's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
