This evening's outlook for Auburn: Mostly clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
