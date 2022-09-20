Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Mostly clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

