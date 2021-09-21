 Skip to main content
Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

