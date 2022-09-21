Auburn's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
