Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy with showers. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 83% chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
