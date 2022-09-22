This evening's outlook for Auburn: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
