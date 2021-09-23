 Skip to main content
Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

