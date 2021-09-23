This evening's outlook for Auburn: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
