Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
