Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: A shower is possible early. Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

