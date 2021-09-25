This evening's outlook for Auburn: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
Auburn's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It loo…
Auburn will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We will…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Auburn. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Auburn. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 6…
For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Look…
Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. The for…
Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy with showers. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm…