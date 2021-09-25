Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.