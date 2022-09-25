This evening in Auburn: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
