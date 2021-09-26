This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
