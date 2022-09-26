Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
