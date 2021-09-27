This evening in Auburn: Overcast. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
