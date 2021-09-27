 Skip to main content
Sep. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Overcast. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

