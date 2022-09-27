For the drive home in Auburn: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
