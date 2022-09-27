 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

