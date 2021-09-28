 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Sep. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News