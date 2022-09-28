This evening's outlook for Auburn: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
For the drive home in Auburn: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of…
The system as we know it didn't begin until 1953, when the United States started using female names for tropical storms.
This evening in Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s …
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degr…
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is call…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of ra…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low …