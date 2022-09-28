 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

