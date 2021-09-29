 Skip to main content
Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Auburn area. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 23% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

