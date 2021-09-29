Auburn's evening forecast: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Auburn area. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 23% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degree…
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecas…
This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 54F. Winds light and variabl…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Auburn. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Auburn area will …
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees …
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Auburn. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies a…