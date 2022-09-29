For the drive home in Auburn: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
For the drive home in Auburn: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of…
The system as we know it didn't begin until 1953, when the United States started using female names for tropical storms.
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degr…
This evening in Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low …
Auburn's evening forecast: A shower is possible early. Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 51F…
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degree…