Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.