Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

