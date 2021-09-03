For the drive home in Auburn: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
