Sep. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

