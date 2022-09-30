Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.