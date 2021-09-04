 Skip to main content
Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

