Auburn's evening forecast: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Monday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
