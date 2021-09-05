 Skip to main content
Sep. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Clear to partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Auburn. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

