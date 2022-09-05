This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy with showers. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Auburn. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
