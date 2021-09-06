Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Sep. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain to…
Today's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We wi…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted …
This evening in Auburn: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Auburn will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks…
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tod…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a shower late.…
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. …
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
The Auburn area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Plan on …