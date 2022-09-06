This evening's outlook for Auburn: Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Wednesday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Sep. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
