Sep. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Wednesday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

Local Weather

