This evening in Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Auburn. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 23% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
