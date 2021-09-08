 Skip to main content
Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Clear to partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

