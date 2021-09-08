For the drive home in Auburn: Clear to partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
