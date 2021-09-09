Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
