Sep. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.