Auburn's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
