A large swath of upstate New York, including all of Cayuga County and its neighbors, is under a winter weather advisory from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.

The National Weather issued an advisory for an area the includes southern Cayuga and all of Seneca and Onondaga counties from 3 p.m. Wednesday through 4 p.m. Thursday.

The agency said snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are likely, along with ice accumulation of about 0.1 inch. The storm will start as heavy snow, change over to sleet and freezing rain after 5 p.m. and then to rain late Wednesday. Another mix of freezing rain and sleet is also possible late Thursday morning.

"Plan on slippery road conditions," NWS said. "The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and possibly the Thursday morning commute."

A northern Cayuga County winter weather advisory runs from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday.

A similar pattern of mixed precipitation is expected, with snow totaling 2 inches and ice about 0.2 inches.

"Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities," NWS said. "Slow down and use caution while driving."

