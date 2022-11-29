Wind advisories issued for Cayuga County area

Strong winds that could damage property and knock out power are in the forecast for much of upstate New York on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has issued wind advisories that include all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Seneca counties.

An advisory that includes Seneca, Onondaga and the southern half of Cayuga goes into effect at 5 a.m. Wednesday and runs through 9 p.m. Sustained south winds of 15 to 25 mph could gust up to 50 mph. The strongest winds are expected in the afternoon and early evening.

"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result," the NWS said. "Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects."

A wind advisory that includes northern Cayuga County runs from noon Wednesday to 1 p.m. Thursday, with west winds of 25 to 35 mph that could gust up to 50 mph.

In addition, a gale warning runs from noon Wednesday to 4 p.m. Thursday for Lake Ontario waters, including the near-shore waters off Cayuga County. The winds are expected to produce dangerous conditions for boaters that include 15 to 19 foot waves.

"Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility," the NWS said.

For the latest weather details, including forecasts and radar, visit auburnpub.com/weather. And sign up for the weather newsletter at auburnpub.com/newsletters to have daily forecasts and NWS alerts delivered to your email account.