Wind advisories return for Cayuga County area

For the second time this week, the National Weather Service has issued advisories about potentially damaging winds in the Cayuga County area.

Strong winds are back in the forecast for Saturday, prompting the NWS to warn the public about the hazards that would result.

An advisory that includes Seneca, Onondaga and the southern half of Cayuga runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Sustained winds could reach 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result," the NWS said, mirroring language from an advisory sent out earlier in the week ahead of Wednesday's weather. "Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects."

A wind advisory that includes northern Cayuga County runs from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, with sustained winds of 20 mph that could gust up to 50 mph.

In addition, a gale warning runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday for Lake Ontario waters, including the near-shore waters off Cayuga County. The winds are expected to produce dangerous conditions for boaters that include 15 to 19 foot waves.

"Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility," the NWS said.

