National Weather Service alerts for dangerous wind chills starting early Friday morning cover all of upstate New York.

The agency has issued wind chill advisories for all of Cayuga County and areas to the west, while more severe wind chill warnings are declared for areas to the east and north, including Onondaga County.

In southern Cayuga County, a wind chill advisory runs from 7 a.m. Friday to noon Saturday. Wind chills as low as -20 degrees are expected, conditions that could cause frostbite on exposed skin in 30 minutes. The agency said the coldest wind chills are expected Friday night into early Saturday.

"Use caution while traveling outside," NWS said. "Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves."

A separate advisory for the northern half of Cayuga County runs from 4 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday, with the lowest wind chills values ranging from -15 to -20 degrees.

A wind chill warning covers all of Onondaga County and runs from 7 a.m. Friday to noon Saturday. The agency predicts wind chills, which will be lowest late Friday into early Saturday, will drop to -35 degrees. That could lead to frost bite in as little as 10 minutes of outdoor exposure.

"Avoid outside activities if possible," the agency said.

